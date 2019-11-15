Corbin Tourism, city partner to add ice skating to Christmas Open House











The Corbin Tourism Commission is expanding Christmas Open House up Main Street, setting up an ice skating rink on its lot across from Sanders Park.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said she has been working with the city on the project.

“It will be a tourism-city partnership with the city providing the staff,” Kriebel said.

Admission will be free, and skates will be available, though skaters are free to bring their own.

However, skaters will be required to sign a waiver prior to skating.

The rink will be able to accommodate 40 people at a time.

“We are asking people to keep their sessions to 30 minutes, especially if others are waiting in line,” Kriebel said.

The rink will be open throughout the Christmas Open House event, which is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Other area communities, including Barbourville and Harlan have incorporated a skating rink into their holiday festivities.

Kriebel said based on how Sunday goes, she would like to expand the period the skating rink is in Corbin in 2020 to several days.

“We will see how it goes and then work on improvements for next year,” Kriebel said. “Maybe we can have it for a week, next time.”