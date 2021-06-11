Corbin Tourism approves touch screen kiosk at KFC, rents billboard











When the revamped original Kentucky Fried Chicken reopens to visitors, it will offer visitors the opportunity to discover some of the other sights Corbin has to offer via a touch screen kiosk.

Photo COURTESY OF CORBIN TOURISM

The Corbin Tourism Commission has rented a billboard space on Interstate 75 in Laurel County. The billboard is located near the weigh station when headed south-bound, said Director of Corbin Tourism Maggy Monhollen. In addition to the billboard, the commission has approved the an interactive kiosk at the newly renovated Sander’s Café.

The Corbin Tourism Commission approved the kiosk as part of tourism’s $1.8 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

“It will be right in the front vestibule to the left as soon as you walk in the door,” said Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen of where the kiosk will be located in the restaurant.

Monhollen said the kiosk will have information on area hotels, attractions and other items of interest.

“Everything there is to see and do in Corbin,” Monhollen said noting it will also have a QR code that will bring up the Corbin Tourism website, and have all of that information for visitors to take with them on their phones.

“It will also have a guest book, so we can keep track of where people are coming from,” Monhollen said.

Monhollen said Corbin Tourism recently rented billboard space on southbound Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

The billboard, near the weigh station, has the tagline, “Experience Downtown Corbin.”

It instructs interested visitors to take Exit 25.

“A lot of our traffic is people headed south,” Monhollen said in explaining why that location was chosen for the billboard.