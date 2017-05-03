By Dean Manning

The south end of Corbin will soon have a sign welcoming visitors to the city.

At a special called meeting of the Corbin Tourism Commission Monday night, the commission unanimously approved the design of a new 4’x10’ metal sign to be installed off of exit 25.

The sign states “Welcome to Corbin” and includes a steam locomotive pop out that will be placed in front. The sign is gray with maroon lettering.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel explained maroon is the original Corbin color.

“I think it is cool,” said Commissioner Victor Patel.

Kriebel said the sign would be installed just off the exit near the Holiday Inn Express sign so motorists coming from either direction off of the interstate may see it.

Several members asked if there was a plan for the sign beyond this.

Kriebel explained that with plans for the expansion of U.S. 25W in the area up in the air, the commission is waiting to see when or even if those plans come to fruition before moving forward with a brick sign.

However, Kriebel explained that when the board does create a brick base for the sign, the metal portion is designed to simply be attached to the brick façade.

Kriebel said she worked with Darryl Baker at Forever Graphics and Designs in Gray on the design.

The project is estimated to cost just over $2,000.

Kriebel said the goal is to have the sign in place prior to Memorial Day

Following a 15-minute executive session, the commissioners approved a motion to hire Tom Meyer to be the part-time artifact manager for the Corbin Railroad Museum.

Kriebel said Meyer was selected from 10 applicants for the position.

“It was his education and experience,” Kriebel said of what set Meyer apartment from the other applicants noting he is currently working at the Cincinnati Museum Center and had worked at the National Underground Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

When asked why Meyer would walk away from that job to come to Corbin for a part-time job, Kriebel explained that it is the opportunity for him to develop the museum from the ground up.

“This is a developmental project as opposed to walking into something that is up and going,” Kriebel said adding that Meyer is interested in the railroad and the artifacts.

“He is excited about what we have going on,” Kriebel said of Meyer.

Kriebel said Meyer will be entering the artifacts into a professional database and then working to put the artifacts together to tell the story of the part Corbin has played, is playing and will pay in the railroad industry.

“His job is going to be to research and create a storyline,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel said preliminary work is continuing with the goal of opening the museum in 2018.