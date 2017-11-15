Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Tourism approves construction of canopy over train

Posted On 15 Nov 2017
One month after asking to rebid the proposed canopy to cover the historic steam locomotive, the Corbin Tourism Commission voted Tuesday to accept the one bid on the project and open a line of credit to fund it.

