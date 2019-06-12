Corbin Tourism announces annual fireworks event











The City of Corbin’s annual Independence Day fireworks will be held July 3 at The Arena.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel announced Tuesday during the tourism commission’s regular monthly meeting that plans had been finalized for the event.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. in The Arena parking lot.

Kriebel said there would be food booths and other vendors.

Two bands have been lined up to provide entertainment.

At 6 p.m. “Down by the River” will take to the stage, followed by “County Wide” at 8 p.m.

The fireworks will begin at about 9:45 p.m.

“We have the same company as in previous years,” Kriebel said noting the show will last approximately 25 minutes.

Kriebel said the angle from which the fireworks are shot will be slightly different as the launch point has been moved back from the edge of the hill by several hundred feet.

“After the incident a few years ago when a nearby building was damaged, we decided to move the place where the fireworks are shot from,” Kriebel said noting it will not effect the show.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available online at www.corbinkytourism.com