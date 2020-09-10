Corbin to receive $15 million grant to fund planned improvements to Cumberland Falls Hwy.











U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, announced that the City of Corbin has been awarded $15.05 million in grant money to fund the planned improvements of Cumberland Falls Hwy. between the Corbin bypass and Fifth Street.

The money was awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development” (BUILD) grant program.

“This major federal investment can help pave the way for new opportunities in Corbin and across Southeastern Kentucky,” said Senator McConnell noting Corbin receiving the grant was the result of a joint effort with Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (R-KY), whose district includes Corbin.

“As Senate Majority Leader, I am constantly working with my friend Congressman Hal Rogers to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, and I was proud to help deliver this result.”

“It is an honor to work with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on another great infrastructure project for Southeastern Kentucky,” Rogers said.

Both men gave credit to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

The project in question, which involves the addition of turning lanes, installation of medians, safety improvements and other upgrades, has been in the planning stages since 2015.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said at that the time, that the goal was to eliminate some of the 88 traffic access points.

In addition, the area suffers from significant traffic congestion.

A Ky. Department of Transportation traffic study conducted in 2011 showed that more than 12,000 vehicles use the roadway between the interstate and Fifth Street each day.

“Truly this project will be transformative, not only to the citizens of Corbin, but to our entire region,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “25W is a gateway for travel and tourism as well as a crucial access point for medical care in times of need.”