Corbin to host Montgomery County in first-round of state volleyball tournament Monday

Posted On 29 Oct 2021
Corbin Volleyball’s road through the state tournament became clearer Thursday night, and the first step will happen Monday night at Gilliam Gym against 10th Region Champion Montgomery County.

The Lady Indians defeated Campbell County in five sets Thursday night to advance.

Montgomery County is 27-11 on the season.

Corbin earned the right to host based on a higher RPI rating.

The 13th Region Champion Lady Redhounds are 28-5 after defeating Whitley County Tuesday night in the championship match. Their RPI stands at .64426, compared to Montgomery County’s .58827.

Monday’s match will begin at 7 p.m. at Corbin High School.

The winner of Monday’s match will advance to the Elite Eight on Nov. 5 at George Rogers Clark to face the winner of Central Hardin and McCracken County.

The semi-final and final will take place on Nov. 6 at GRC.

For the full state tournament bracket got to: https://scoreboard.12dt.com/scoreboard/khsaa/kyvb21/tournament_193200

