Corbin to face Jackson County, Whitley Co. draws North Laurel in 13th Region Baseball Tournament











Tuesday’s 50th District Baseball Title game between Corbin and Whitley County may have been a precursor to next Tuesday’s 13th Region Title game.

The district champion Redhounds will face off against host Jackson County in the opening round of the tournament Saturday, while the district runner-up Colonels have drawn 49th District Champion North Laurel.

Whitley County and North Laurel will open region play at 11 a.m.

That will be followed by Harlan County against Knox Central at 1:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will face off in the first semifinal game on Monday night.

Lynn Camp will open the tournament against Middlesboro at 4 p.m.

The final game will feature Jackson County and Corbin at 6:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will play at 8 p.m. Monday.

The region final will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Corbin and Whitley County would only face off if they both advance to the title game.

Corbin jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, opening the game with three singles a walk, and a hit batsman before the first out was recorded.

Whitley County came back with two runs in its half of the first inning and four more in the second to take a 6-4 lead.

The Redhounds found the groove again beginning in the sixth inning, plating two runs to tie the score.

After Whitley County answered with two runs in its half of the sixth, Corbin again tied the score in the seventh to force and was able to send the game into extra innings.

The Redhounds plated four runs in the top of the eighth to take a 12-8 lead, and shut down a potential Whitley County rally for the 12-9 win.

In addition to winning the district title, Corbin ended Whitley County’s nine-game winning streak.

The 27 wins the Colonels have recorded this year is current school record for Whitley County baseball.

The 13th Region Champion will advance to the semi-state round of the state baseball playoffs to play the 16th Region winner on June 12 at Morehead State University.

The eight remaining teams after the semi-state games will advance to the elite eight at Legends Field in Lexington beginning June 16.