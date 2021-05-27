Corbin Tennis named region champions











Corbin High School Tennis brought home both the boys’ and girls’ 13th Region team titles on Saturday and will be sending 11 competitors to the state championship.

The Racket Redhounds punctuated the team titles on Saturday with players winning three of the four individual titles.

Eighth grader Lindsay Jones defeated North Laurel’s Jaron Gray in the girl’s singles bracket.

Girls’ Coach Chris Jones noted that this is the first season playing at the varsity level for Jones.

“I knew she had put into the work. Never imagine that she would win without dropping a single game,” Jones said.

The team of Quinn Maguet and Dylan Koen defeated fellow Redhounds Leighton Cornett and Daniel Byrley in the boys’ doubles bracket.

The team of Rachel Morton, a junior and Katie Morton, an 8th grader, defeated fellow Lady Redhounds Hannah Jones and Nancy Jane Jackson in the girls’ doubles bracket.

Coach Chris Jones noted this is the second consecutive year (2020 was canceled because of COVID–19) that the girls’ doubles has involved both Corbin teams

“Jannah and Nancy Jane faced Rachel and a different partner,” Jones explained.

Hannah Jones came home from the tournament with a unique honor.

The senior was named as the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award.

“Hannah is one of those people that comes off the court friends with the other team,” Jones said.

Jones said the Lady Redhounds finished 16-2 in the regular season.

“We played against a lot of these girls and knew, on paper, that we were the favorite,” Jones said adding that while on paper is one thing, on the court can become something entirely different.

The Redhounds went 17-0 including 10-0 against 13th Region opponents.

“One of our strengths this season was our depth,” said Boys’ Coach Curt Hart. “All 12 players fought for positions during every match and in practice and this made us physically and mentally stronger.”

The four semi-finalists in each bracket qualify for the state tournament, meaning Corbin will be sending two doubles teams in each bracket to Lexington.

Camden Harris who finished second to Knox Central’s Alex Smith, along with Corbin’s Nate Hill, qualified in the boys’ bracket.

Corbin Tennis officials noted that 2021 marks the 20th consecutive boys’ regional title for Corbin and the 12th consecutive girls’ title.

“I am so happy for what this 2021 team has accomplished throughout the season and the regional tournament,” Hart said. “This was one of the harder seasons as a coach because of the players missing their normal off-season development of summer tournaments and winter practice sessions as well as missing the full 2020 season due to COVID restrictions. We only had three of our 12 players that were starters during the 2019 season.”