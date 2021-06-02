Corbin Tennis boys’ doubles team of Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet reach state quarterfinals











The Corbin Tennis Boys’ Doubles team of Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet has reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Koen and Maguet defeated North Oldham’s team of Luke Colson and Samuel Gurevich, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday morning in the sweet 16.

Koen and Maguet’s quarterfinals match against Louisville St. Xavier’s William Lewis and Tommy Scanlan is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The winner will advance to the semifinals scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.