Posted On October 10, 2017 By Trevor Sherman

The 2017 boys and girls 49th District soccer tournaments kicked off Monday evening at North and South Laurel High Schools in London.

The Whitley County Lady Colonels squared off against Oneida Baptist Institute at South Laurel, winning 8-1 to improve to 13-4-1 on the year. Freshman Reis Anderson scored five goals in the win for the Colonels, who will now face the North Laurel Lady Jaguars in the district tournament semifinals. That game is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 8:00 PM at North Laurel High School.

The Corbin Lady Hounds also picked up a huge win Monday, defeating South Laurel 3-2 in sudden death penalty kicks. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, and remained tied through two overtime periods and after penalty kicks. It was senior Carly Stone who eventually scored the winning goal in sudden death PK’s, improving the Hounds to 7-10-2 on the year and advancing them to face either North Laurel or Whitley County in the district championship game Thursday.

In the boys’ bracket, the Whitley County Colonels and the host North Laurel Jaguars competed in an intense battle that the Jags would end up winning by the final score of 9-7. The loss ends Whitley’s season with an overall record of 5-13-2.

Across town at South Laurel High School the Corbin Redhounds were involved in an intense battle of their own against Oneida Baptist Institute. OBI defeated Corbin in overtime just a couple of weeks ago, but the Hounds would get the last laugh after they were able to pull out the 4-3 victory Monday to advance to this year’s 49th District title game. Corbin, now 10-4, will face either South Laurel or North Laurel for the championship Thursday.

