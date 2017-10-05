Posted On October 5, 2017 By Trent Knuckles

To the Editor:

The Corbin City Commission levied a four percent tax increase on real and personal property recently.

The increase will generate approximately $68,000.00 in revenue. The commission did not specify what it is to be used for. It’s just a tax levy because they can.

It’s done, or going to be done, but let’s not waste it. Budget it at the next meeting to refurbish the city park on Barton Mill Road, that is a disgraceful shambles and add necessary playground equipment to the newly refurbished Rotary Park (that already has broken equipment). The city spent a fortune on Rotary Park and failed to provide swings and playground equipment for toddlers or for the five to nine-year-olds.

The commission should designate the future levy to maintain the two parks in a separate fund, not to be squandered in the general budget or in the recreation budget. We know once levied it will never go away, so use it for a good purpose.

I always appreciate the commissioner who said the levy will only cost Ten Dollars ($10.00) per year if your house is worth $100,000.00. That may not be a lot, but is meaningful to citizens on fixed incomes, or those with large families or who have lost their jobs.

One must ask, does this commissioner pay city property taxes on his real estate and city insurance taxes on his homeowner’s policy, or pay a privilege license to the City of

Corbin? Taxes don’t mean a lot if you’re not paying them, which makes them easy to vote for.

If we are stuck with a new tax, don’t waste it.

David O. Smith

Corbin