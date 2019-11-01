Corbin student teacher starts winter clothing drive











A student teacher at Corbin Elementary School is leading a drive to collect winter clothing for students in need.

Brittney Johnson, who is working under the tutelage of math teacher Wendy Philpot, is set to graduate from the University of the Cumberlands in December.

“One of the pillars is a leadership project,” Johnson said, noting each student must complete such a project in order to graduate. “The school was already doing a food drive, so I asked the people at the family resource center about a winter clothing drive.”

Johnson said the focus is on hats and gloves, which are primarily one-size-fits-all, along with socks.

However, any winter clothing items are welcome, both new and gently used.

The items may be dropped off in the cafeteria at Corbin Elementary located in the former high school/middle school building on Kentucky Ave.

Mark Daniels, Director of Pupil Personnel/Grants for the school system, said clothing, both new and gently used, is always welcome to be donated at any of the schools.

All of the family resource centers get together and switch out items as needed or as appropriate,” Daniels explained adding that those who would like to donate may contact the resource center or Youth Service Centers at any of the schools for additional information.