Corbin starts K-12 Montessori program











The Corbin School of Innovation will be offering a new alternative to traditional classroom education beginning in the fall.

The School of Innovation will integrate a Montessori elementary, middle, and high school program into the Corbin Independent School District.

Montessori education is an internationally recognized program of learning that provides a safe and inviting school environment while incorporating community involvement and work experiences, stated the district in a press release.

“We have actually been doing Montessori for quite some time because we are very focused on individualized and personalized learning,” said Mark Daniels, director of pupil personnel and grants. “This was just a natural fit.”

Certified Montessori educators will focus on student-centered, inquire-based instruction, including business experiences where middle and high school learners will explore economic independences, stated the release.

Four teachers are currently going through the training process. One teacher will work with elementary students, one with middles school students and the other two will work at the high school level.

“What I love best about Montessori is that it challenges us to support a child’s authentic need to grow and become self-reliant,” said Cari Calico, a soon-to-be certified Montessori Guide. “Our role is to care, observe, and guide the whole child. We want the students to value themselves and the contributions they can give to their community as they mature.”

Calico said, “Montessori is an education in preparation not just for school, but for life.”

Participants in the program will be able to accelerate their learning and be involved in project-based instructional activities, stated the release.

“Schedules are available in 5 or 3 full day patterns for elementary, along with 5, 3 or flexible day patterns for middle and high school students,” stated the release.

Corbin School of Innovation will be home to the only K-12 Montessori program available in southeastern Kentucky, stated the release.

Space is limited in the program, so to enroll, visit www.corbininnovate.org and fill out the enrollment forms.

For more information, contact Mark Daniels at (606) 528-1303.