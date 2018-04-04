Corbin spring clean-up set for April 16-20 and April 23-27













The City of Corbin is offering its residents some help with spring cleaning.

During the weeks of April 16-20 and April 23-27, Corbin Public Works will be offering free curbside pickup of furniture and other large items.

“About the only thing we don’t take is tires, because there is no tire amnesty so we have to pay to get rid of them,” said Corbin Public Works Director Gary Kelly.

Kelly said items may be set out any day during those two weeks. Trucks from public works will be making the rounds to collect and dispose of the items.

“I try to put one truck on one side of town and another on the other and try to cover everything,” Kelly said.

As with the weekly pickups, Kelly said mattresses, couches and similar furniture should be wrapped in plastic before being set out for pickup.

While public works is unable to take hazardous chemicals, Kelly said it will accept old cans of paint as long as it has been dried out.

“Either open the lids to allow it to dry, or mix kitty litter in it,” Kelly said.

Residents are welcome and encouraged to bring items to the city garage to be dumped during that time.

Kelly said dumpsters will be set up at the garage and will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“We ask that people be there by 2:30 so we don’t have a line of vehicles waiting when we close at 3:30,” Kelly said adding that residents will be responsible for unloading their own vehicles/trailers.

Kelly emphasized that anyone bringing items to dump must provide proof of residency within the Corbin city limits.

“You must pay a Corbin city garbage bill to be eligible,” Kelly said.

More information is available by contacting the city garage at 523-6530.

“If someone wants to call to say where they have set out items for pickup, that would be great,” Kelly added.