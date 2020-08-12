Corbin splash pad to be dedicated Aug. 28











The Corbin splash pad will officially be dedicated on Aug. 28.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel announced the date for the dedication during the Corbin Tourism Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday night.

The $639,000 project on the former Economy Inn Property is now complete as workers have installed the fencing that surrounds the facility on South Main Street across from Corbin City Hall.

“It is beautiful!” said Kriebel who has overseen the project that began in June 2019.

The splashpad features a tribute to Kentucky Fried Chicken Founder Colonel Harland Sanders. Replica KFC buckets make up the splash pad’s water dumping feature.

“It will be so stinking cute when those little KFC buckets dump water on the children,” Kriebel said

A replica steam engine and railroad crossing signs spray out water.

There are also a number of spray jets set into the concrete.

The project includes bathrooms, and nine parking spaces.

Kriebel emphasized that the date is only for the dedication and the opening to the public is still to be determined.

“We have every intention of trying to open this year,” Kriebel said. “If the weather stays nice, we could be open through October.”

The Corbin pool did not open this year because of COVID–19. State parks were closed to the public earlier this year.

The splash pad was originally slated to be constructed on the tourism lot on North Main Street across from Sanders Park. However, the location was changed when the children of local businessman Ishwar Patel agreed to donate the Economy Inn property for the project.

“It is in memory of my wife,” Patel said. “She loved children.”

Corbin Public Works employees demolished the motel to make way for construction, which began in April

In other business Tuesday the tourism commission:

Received an update on the wayfinding signage planned for Falls Highway and U.S. 25E directing motorists to downtown Corbin.

Kriebel said she is scheduled to meet with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials next week concerning the placement of the signs, but that a date for them to be installed has not yet been determined.

Announced that with Gov. Andy Beshear increasing seating in bars and restaurants to 50 percent, that the outdoor seating on Third Street would be removed.

“It will most likely come down on Aug. 17,” Kriebel said noting that the downtown restaurant and bar owners appear to have been happy with the city’s effort.

Discussed hiring someone to pressure wash Sanders Park.

“It needs to be done,” Kriebel said.