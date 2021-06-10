Corbin Softball’s season comes to end with region loss to North Laurel











The 2021 softball season came to an end for the Corbin Lady Redhounds Tuesday night with 9-0 loss to North Laurel in the 13th Region Semifinals.

The Lady Jaguars got going in the first inning by pushing across one run in the top of the first inning against starting pitcher Shelby Stewart.

At the plate, Corbin was held without a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning when Rebecca Stewart doubled to center field with two outs.

Corbin got something going in the bottom of the sixth inning when Alayna Reynolds laid a bunt down and turned it into a double with one out.

After Shelby Stewart executed the sacrifice to get Reynolds to third base, but North Laurel was able to leave the runner stranded.

The Lady Jaguars blew the game open in the top of the seventh inning with eight runs.

The Lady Redhounds had three hits on the night while striking out 10 times.

Shelby Stewart had pitched Corbin into the semifinals, holding Middlesboro to two runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking three in the Lady Redhounds’ 10-2 win over Middlesboro in the opening round on Saturday.

“Shelby Stewart took care of business on the mound and my defense backed her up,” said Coach Crystal Stidham on Saturday’s win. “Then, on offense, we connected with some great small ball, great base running, and big hits to get runs across.”

Corbin finished the season 16-17.

Throughout the season Stidham has talked about the drive she has seen from her team and the way the players pull together and strive to lift each other up.

“Playing softball and being a team is about so much more than the scores provide to those who just look and aren’t actually there to witness,” Stidham said previously. “My team has grown both as a team on and off the field. Let’s go Lady Redhounds!”