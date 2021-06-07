Corbin Softball to face North Laurel in 13th Region Semifinals Monday night











The Corbin Lady Redhounds Softball team will be back on the field at 5:30 p.m Monday against North Laurel in the 13th Region semifinals.

Corbin defeated Middlesboro on Saturday, 10-2 in the opening round.

“I’m really proud of my team,” said Coach Crystal Stidham. “They made big plays and played heads-up defense and on offense as well. They came in focused and knew what they had to do against Middlesboro.”

The Lady Redhounds got a complete game pitching effort from Shelby Stewart, who gave up two runs, one of them earned, on four hits, while striking out six and walking three.

“Shelby Stewart took care of business on the mound and my defense backed her up,” Stidham said. “Then, on offense, we connected with some great small ball, great base running, and big hits to get runs across.”

Alana Reynolds had the hot bat for Corbin, collecting a double and triple in five at-bats, with five RBI’s.

Corbin and North Laurel split the season series.

In the second game of the season, the Lady Redhounds lost at North Laurel, 5-2.

On April 19, Corbin defeated the Lady Jaguars, 6-5.

“They have to now continue to maintain their focus and play like I know they can, like they know they can,” Stidham said of her team. “They want it, they have a drive about them that I really am so proud of. We will continue to keep that one game at a time attitude and focusing on the task at hand. It’s tournament time, so it’s time to rise to the occasion and do what they have worked so hard to get prepared for all season!”