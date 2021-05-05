Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Softball making late charge on Whitley Co.

Posted On 05 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

As the high school softball season goes into its final stretch, Corbin has continued its charge, winning five of its last seven games, including a 2-1 win over South Laurel to get within striking distance of Whitley County.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley Co. Farmer’s Market returns to Corbin

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin and Whitley Co. remain neck and neck in 50th District

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

Man arrested for shoplifting under the influence at Corbin Lowes

Posted On 03 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin starts K-12 Montessori program

Posted On 02 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal