Corbin Softball earns region spot with comeback win over Whitley County











While Whitley County’s Jaycie Monhollen put Corbin in an early 1-0 hole with a second inning home run, the Lady Redhounds responded to tie the game in the third inning and then take the lead with two runs in the fourth to win their opening round game in the 50th District Softball Tournament on Monday, 3-1.

With the win, Corbin earned a spot in the 13th Region Softball Tournament which is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Shelby Stewart pitched the complete game for Corbin, giving up the one earned run and four hits, while striking out five.

With runners at second and third and two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Corbin’s Danni Foley connected for a double to right field, knocking in two runs that would prove to be the difference.

“My team has always had it in them to do big things and be ready for the post season,” said Corbin Coach Crystal Stidham. “We have worked all season to get to the post season and when its tournament time it’s a different level of being ready. I’m so proud of how my girls are working together, playing complete team ball, and I have been excited to see them clicking at the same time.”

Corbin lost to South Laurel in the district championship game Tuesday night, 9-5.

In addition to Corbin and South Laurel, Jackson County, North Laurel, Knox Central and Lynn Camp have qualified for the region tournament.

“This is when it has to come together and I believe they need to keep doing what they are doing,” Stidham said. “At the end of the day, I can coach them, but they are the ones who have to rise to the occasion and do what has to be done. I believe they can with all my heart. They have built a great bond with one another and I really am proud of my team.”

The first round of the 52nd District Tournament, which will decide the final two teams, was scheduled to begin Tuesday night and had not yet been completed as of press time.

The region tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with games following at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

The semifinals will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday with the championship scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 13th Region Champion will advance to play the 11th Region Champion in the semi-state round of the state tournament on June 11 at John Crop Field in Lexington.

Whitley County’s Makenzie Lunsford gave up three runs, one earned, on seven hits, while striking out six and walking one in six innings of work.

The Lady Colonels threatened to extend the lead in the top of the third after a pair of singles gave them two runners on with one out.

However, Stewart induced a ground ball fielder’s choice and flyout to get out of the jam.

Whitley County had another threat going in the top of the sixth inning putting runners at second and third with one out.

Stewart again came up with two big outs on a strikeout and pop out to end the inning.

Whitley County finished the season with a 13 and 16 record.

Williamsburg Lady Jackets

The season came to an end for the Williamsburg Lady Jackets softball team Monday afternoon with a 15-1 loss to South Laurel in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.

South Laurel put up 12 runs in the first two innings, while holding Williamsburg to a single baserunner in that period.

Williamsburg got on the board in the top of the fourth inning.

Keely Bisschop led off the inning by reaching first base on an error, and later advanced to second on a passed ball, and then two third on a single by McKenzie Prewitt.

Another South Laurel error allowed Bisschop to score.

The Lady Jackets finished the season 5-24.

Coach Andrea Winchester said previously that one of the biggest barriers her team has come up against is the ability to consistently hit the ball, especially with runners on base.

“We may not have won a ton of games this year, but we have learned how to push through things even when times are tough,” Winchester said previously.