Posted On October 14, 2017 By Trevor Sherman

Friday was not a good night for either of the Corbin High School soccer teams, as both would fall in the championship games of the 2017 49th District tournaments at North Laurel High School in London.

The boys played first, taking on the South Laurel Cardinals. The game was scoreless until late in the first half, when junior Cardinal Gage Jackson scored a goal for his team at the 11:05 mark. Senior teammate Clay Weaver made it 2-0 in favor of South when he scored another goal soon after with 9:40 left in the half.

Weaver would score again with 29:15 left in the game, making it 3-0, which would end up being the final score of the contest.

The Redhounds, now 10-5 on the season, will return to their home field Tuesday to host 50th District champions Knox Central in the first round of this year’s boys’ 13th Region championship tournament. Start time is schedule for 8:00 p.m. at Corbin Primary School

The Lady Hounds faced off against host North Laurel Friday, and they were able to keep things competitive until late in the first half. That is when freshman Lady Jag Olivia Rudder scored a goal with just 3:00 on the clock. Rudder scored once more with under two minutes before the half to put the home team up 2-0.

Fellow freshman Meg Anderson added to the lead very early on in the second half, scoring a goal at the 39:00 mark, followed by two more goals from Rudder at 38:19 and 33:50 to make it 5-0. That would end up being the final score of the evening.

The Corbin girls will enter next week’s region tournament with an overall record of 7-11-2. Like the boys, they too will be facing off against a 50th District champion Knox Central team in the first round. Start time is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 p.m. at Corbin Primary School.

See Wednesday’s print edition of the News Journal for coverage from the 2017 13th Region soccer tournaments.