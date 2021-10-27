Corbin Soccer Team eliminated in first round of state tournament











The Corbin Redhounds Boys Soccer team’s season came to an end last Tuesday with a 4-1 loss at Paul Laurence Dunbar in the first round of the state tournament.

The Redhounds finished the season with a record of 16-5, going 7-0 in the 13th Region and 6-0 in the 49th District.

Jose Torres scored the goal for Corbin in Tuesday’s game with Gabe Cima picking up the assist.

The Redhounds will be going into the 2022 season seeking to replace nine seniors.

They include: Noah Bonnell, goalkeeper Jonathan Jackson, Chesney Jacobs, Xavier Keck, Jacob Moses, Rx Norvell, Adrian Pataki, Kyle Webb and Austin Wise.

Among the returning players will be Jose Torres, Gabe Cima, Gabriel Canineau and goalkeeper Logan Wise.