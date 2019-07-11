Corbin schools turning operation of The Corbin Center back over to the City of Corbin











Corbin city officials are exploring their options as they prepare to take back management of The Corbin Center.

During a July 3 special called meeting of the Corbin Board of Education, the members approved a motion to give the city 60 days notice that it would be returning management of the facility back to the city.

Officials with the school system said while it had previously served as a location for multiple school programs the only thing remaining was the Corbin Print Shop. That is slated to move to the high school in the near future.

“We don’t really have a use for it,” said Deputy Superintendent Cynthia Davis.

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams said several options are being discussed as to how to operate the facility which hosts numerous events from wedding receptions, job fairs, and even a weekly ping pong club, to the annual Lincoln Day Dinner that has featured Congressman Hal Rogers, Senator Mitch McConnell and Governor Matt Bevin as speakers.

Prior to the school system taking over management of the facility, Eastern Kentucky University served as the manager.

City officials said the goal is to continue to rent out the facility.

The meeting was held at the former Corbin Middle School building, which is slated to serve as the new Corbin Elementary, housing fourth and fifth grades.

Work is continuing on the building, which has been undergoing renovations and expansion since the middle school moved to the new building.

Davis said the project is approximately 80 percent complete.

“The construction managers tell us they will hit the projection date in time for the start of school on August 19,” Davis said adding that furniture for the renovated school is scheduled to be delivered on July 31.

“As soon as they give us clearance, we will begin moving,” Davis said of the fourth grade classrooms from the old elementary school and the fifth grade classrooms from the old intermediate school.

The construction of the new wing at Corbin Primary School, which will house the third grade has been completed and teachers are setting up their classrooms.

Officials said previously that when these two projects are completed, each Corbin student in grades K-12 would be in a new, or newly-renovated building.