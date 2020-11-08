Corbin schools seeking Angel Tree sponsors











The family resource centers and youth service centers at Corbin Independent Schools are facing a huge challenge with the Angel Tree Program that has already seen 169 children in need added to the list.

“I have been helping with the Angel Tree for 12 or 13 years and that is, by far, the most I have seen,” said Alisha Hammack, Youth Services Center Coordinator at Corbin High School.

Families have until Friday to sign up for the Angel Tree Program.

Hammack said the organizations are in the process of securing sponsors for each child.

Sponsors pick out a pair of pants, shirts, a pair of shoes and a Christmas gift for the child.

Sponsors may indicate whether they would like the child to be a boy or girl, and the age range.

The sponsor will then be sent information on the child, including clothes and shoe sizes and two options for Christmas gifts that the child would like.

“This years, we are giving them a third option, which is where the child tells something they are interested in, such as art,” Hammack said noting that sponsors are asked to keep the total amount spent on the child to less than $100.

Hammack said those who are interested are welcome and encouraged to sponsor more than one child.

In addition, those who would like to participate, but are unable to sponsor a child, may contribute whatever they can. Such donations will be pooled to fully sponsor as many children as possible.

For those who would like to sponsor a child, but are unable to do the shopping, Hammack said FRC/YSC staff are willing and able to do so.

In addition, Hammack said the staff are working through Amazon Wish List.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a child may contacted one of the FRC’s, or YSC’s.

Hammack may be reached at Corbin High School by calling 528-3902.

Michelle McDonald, the YSC Coordinator at Corbin Middle School, may be reached at 523-3619.

Hanna Greer, the FRC Coordinator at Corbin Primary and Corbin Elementary, may be contacted by calling 523-3638.

“We typically have all of the kids receive a sponsor by black Friday,” Hammack said.

Hammack said the goal is to receive all of the items at the schools by Dec. 11.

Because of COVID–19, the items will be quarantined.

“It will give them the chance to sit over the weekend,” Hammack explained.

More information about the FRC/YSC and the Angel Tree program is available online on the Corbin Independent School FRYSC Facebook page.