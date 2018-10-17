Corbin schools receive $975k literacy grant













Corbin Independent Schools will receive a $975,000 federal grant to improve literacy at all grade levels.

At the Corbin Independent School Board’s regular monthly meeting Thursday, Mark Daniels, Director of Support Services, announced that the school system had been awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant will provide the school system with $325,000 over each of the next three years to focus on literacy and technology in an effort to improve learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math through the school district’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy.

“There is no match, whatsoever,” Daniels said when asked if the school system would be required to contribute any funds.

The funds will be used to purchase up-to-date literacy materials throughout the school district, along with professional development to school library personnel.

In addition, it will provide early literacy services and fund programs to encourage and aid parents reading aloud to their children beginning in infancy.

Officials estimated the grant would serve 3,600 students and their families in grades preschool through 12.

Daniels explained that reading informational text is different that reading for fun and enjoyment.

“Your brain processes that in a whole different way,” Daniels explained.

Daniels said the school system applied for the grant in April. The initial funds are scheduled to be available this month.

In other business the board: