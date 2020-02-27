Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Schools opening former elementary, intermediate buildings Saturday to view surplus items

Posted On 27 Feb 2020
By :
Corbin Independent Schools is making surplus classroom furniture and miscellaneous items that are up for auction available to be viewed by the public on Saturday.

The items that include chairs, desks, tables, file cabinets, dry erase boards, and even an upright piano and popcorn popper, are currently stored in the former elementary and intermediate school buildings.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the buildings will be open to the public to view the items.

Superintendent Dave Cox said previously that are approximately 1,000 items.

The auction is via sealed bids with the bids scheduled to be opened at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the central office on Roy Kidd Ave.

Bid forms will be available Saturday for anyone interested in submitting a bid at that time.

In the case of multiple bids on a single lot of multiple items such as chairs and desks, the winning bidder will receive first choice on the item, with the remaining bidders receiving choice from the similar items remaining.

Additional bids may be brought to the central office.

Sealed bids must be labeled “Surplus Sale Bid Enclosed” and include the item number(s) and description of the item(s) being bid upon, the amount of the dib, along with the bidder’s name, address and phone number.

In the case of larger items, such as the piano and greenhouses, winning bidders will be given the opportunity to make arrangements to move the items.

A limited number of old computers and other technology items are also up for bid.

These items are located at the technology building on Kasey Carr Lane near the high school.

More information is available by contacting the board of education at 528-1303.

