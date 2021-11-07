Corbin schools looking for Angel Tree sponsors
Corbin Independent Schools Family Resource Centers are asking for the community’s help to give more than 150 angels a merrier Christmas.
Hannah Greer, coordinator of the Family Resource Center at Corbin Primary School, said the seven schools, preschool, primary, elementary, middle, high, education center and school of innovation have 153 students enrolled in the Angel Tree Program.
Sponsors are given the angel’s clothing and shoe sizes and area of interest, or one or two items that they would like for Christmas, and asked to purchase clothes, shoes and a present for the child.
The children are only identified to sponsors by age range, sex and an ID number.
The sponsors are asked to spend a maximum of $100 on their angel.
While the majority of the angels are under 12, Greer said the older children are most in need of sponsors.
“Most people don’t think about the students in the older grades being part of the Angel Tree Program,” Greer said.
Items must reach the family resource centers by Dec. 6.
For those who would like to help an angel, but are financially unable to do a full sponsorship, Greer said it is possible to do a partial sponsorship.
“We will add it to the students that we know need a little more assistance,” Greer said.
“Our primary goal is to allow people to do whatever they can,” she said.
Greer said the respective family resource centers are constantly in need of clothing to help students in need.
New underwear and socks are always needed, as well as clothing that is new or gently used.
In addition, toiletry items are welcome and appreciated.
For those who are able, Greer said cash donations to the family resource center may also be made. The donations may be dropped off at any of the schools.
Donations are tax-deductible.
Anyone interested in sponsoring an angel may contact the Family Resource Youth Service Center at the school of their choice.
Hannah Greer, who oversees the preschool, primary and elementary schools, may be reached at 523-3638.
Michelle McDonald, who is over the middle school and education center, may be reached at 523-3619.
Sara Donahue, who is over the high school and school of innovation, may be reached at 528-3902.
More information about the FRC/YSC and the Angel Tree Program is available online on the Corbin Independent School FRYSC Facebook page.