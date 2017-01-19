By Dean Manning

With the flu and stomach virus running rampant among faculty, staff and students, Corbin Independent Schools officials have elected to close school on Friday.

Superintendent Dave Cox said attendance has been slowly decreasing over the last several day, with approximately 10 percent of students absent on Thursday.

“The elementary school has been hit particularly hard,” Cox said.

Cox added while he didn’t have an exact number of teacher absences today, the schools were unable to find enough substitutes to cover them all.

Friday will be a “Redhound Day.”

Student work assignments will be posted online.

The nontraditional instruction days allow teachers to assign classwork for the students to complete at home so they will not be required to make up the classroom time.

“That is why we told the teachers at 2 p.m. so they could have the work assignments posted online,” Cox said.

Cox said classes will resume as scheduled Monday. The situation will then be reevaluated to determine if another day is warranted.

“Hopefully, we get everybody home Friday and over the weekend and that will allow us to get a handle on it,” Cox said.