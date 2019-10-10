Corbin schools awarded grant to purchase bus security cameras











The Corbin Independent School District has been awarded a $154,827 federal grant to improve security on school buses and at Corbin Elementary School.

The grant came from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mark Daniels, Director of Support Services at Corbin Schools, said the grant will be used to install security cameras on all school buses, and to equip the exterior windows at the Corbin Traditional Building with safety film on the exterior windows.

“It helps make the windows shatterproof and also keeps someone from peering through from the outside,” Daniels explained noting that the other school buildings already have it in place.

The building on Kentucky Ave. is known as the traditional building because it served as the high school and middle school before its most recent renovation to serve as the elementary school, housing fourth and fifth grades.

Daniels said the grant does not require the school system to provide any matching funds.

Because of the amount of money involved in each project, Daniels said the school system must secure bids for both the film and the cameras.

“We want to have both completed as soon as possible,” Daniels said.