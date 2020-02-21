Corbin schools auctioning off surplus furnishings from old elementary, intermediate schools











The Corbin Board of Education approved a motion to declare numerous desks, chairs, tables, shelves and similar items that remain following the closure of the intermediate and elementary schools as surplus.

At the board’s regular meeting last Thursday, the members unanimously approved the request from Superintendent Dave Cox.

By declaring the items as surplus, the school system may not auction them off to the public, or make them available to another school district.

The items will be sold via sealed bids with bids due into the central office at 2 p.m. on March 3.

In addition to the typical items, two greenhouses, one at each school, an upright piano, and a popcorn popper, will be sold in separate lots.

Items, including the greenhouses, are cash and carry, meaning the new owners will be responsible for moving them.

“We will give people time to get the items moved and arrange times to open the buildings so they can come and get them,” Cox said.

Anyone interested in viewing the available items may come to the buildings between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 29.

“We will have forms and envelopes available for anyone that would like to submit a bid at that time,” Cox said.

In the case of items such as desks, tables, chairs and file cabinets, there are numerous duplicate items. The winning bid will receive first choice among duplicate items for which the bid was submitted

A full list of lots is available by contacting the central office at 528-1303.

A limited number of technology related items including promethean (smart) boards, and older model computers, are in storage at tech building near the baseball field at the high school. Those items will also be available for prospective bidders to see on Feb. 29.

“We have about 1,000 items to sell,” Cox said.

Proceeds from the sale of the furniture, file cabinets and similar items will go into the school system’s general fund.

Proceeds from the sale of the electronic items will go into the technology fund.

The bidding remains open on the elementary and intermediate buildings.

Online bidding may done at the Interstate Auction and Realty website.

Live and simulcast bidding to wrap up the sale of the buildings is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 21.

The auction will be held at the former elementary school building located at 710 West Eighth Street.