Corbin schools approves agreement reducing number of Knox students allowed tuition-free
By Trent Knuckles
Trent Knuckles 2017-02-15T18:05:07+00:00
Assistant Superintendent Ramona Davis shows members of the Corbin school board selections for trim, tile and other finishings at the new Corbin Middle School, which is currently under construction.
The number of students that live in the Knox County School District who can instead attend Corbin without paying tuition is being slightly reduced.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.