Corbin School of Innovation student Madison Lewis receives American Idol Golden Ticket











Corbin School of Innovation student Madison Lewis received a Golden Ticket from the ABC hit show American Idol.

Nearly 15,000 people auditioned this season, but only a couple hundred made it through to the celebrity auditions. Lewis commented that she was beyond excited for the opportunity.

“I’m beyond thrilled that I have been able to be a part of such an incredible experience. To be able to say that I was one of the very few fortunate enough to get this far is amazing. I’m so thankful for such a once in a lifetime opportunity.” Lewis said.

Lewis auditioned for the show in October at the Milwaukee Arts Museum in Wisconsin. Lewis said a producer for the show contacted her via email after seeing one of her performances on YouTube.

“He (the producer) found one of my videos on YouTube and was curious as to whether or not I would be interested in auditioning. At first, I wasn’t planning on taking him up on his offer since I didn’t feel like I’d be a good fit, but after giving it some thought, I realized that even if I didn’t make it through preliminary auditions it would still be cool to say I was asked by American Idol to audition.”

Lewis has been performing music since she was young. Her first performance was on Thursday NightLive in London when she was six years old. She started performing regular gigs when she turned twelve.

Lewis has since moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to expand her music career, but still attends school through the KAPPA homeschool program at the Corbin School of Innovation.

“Being a part of the Corbin School of Innovation has drastically changed my life. I started with the online KAPPA program in the seventh grade and never looked back,” She said. “I am lucky to be able to freely complete my work on my own schedule and my teachers are completely understanding and supportive of me and my music.”

Currently, Lewis cannot comment on whether or not her performances will be aired. She said which contestants will actually be on the show has not yet been released.

Fans can listen to Lewis’s music on Youtube and Spotify, or via her Website at madisonlewismusic.com.