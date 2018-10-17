Corbin Rural Health opening new office













A medical team dedicated to bringing excellent care to every patient is moving their Knox County clinic.

Corbin Rural Health, which is currently located on Main Street in Corbin, is moving to the old Pickard Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep building on 25E in Corbin. According to Duane Wieden, Assistant to the Practice Manager, this move will allow the clinic to take on more patients and provide even better, state-of-the-art care.

“Our facilities have been modernized and enlarged to accommodate more patients in an updated facility, and to promote better patient comfort which will help us provide overall better patient care,” said Wieden.

The 25E location is expected to open in November.

In the meantime, Corbin Rural Health Clinic on Master Street is still seeing patients Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a family-practice clinic that also provides treatment for those recovering from addiction. While the clinic does take walk-in patients, Wieden suggests making an appointment to lessen wait time.

To schedule your appointment with providers Kathy Campbell, APRN, or Leslie Phelps, APRN, call (606) 280-7772.