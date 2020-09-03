Corbin Rotary Club continuing with regular meetings, KY DOT supervisor talks road projects











After a three-month stretch of not being able to meet in person due to COVID-19, the Corbin Rotary Club resumed their regular weekly meetings at David’s Steakhouse starting in July.

The club has heard from several guest speakers since that time, including Corbin School of Innovation Principal Mark Daniels, Regional Director of Operations for Forcht Nursing Homes, Michelle Jarboe, and Promise Zone Coordinator for Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, Sandi Curd.

Two weeks ago, club members got to hear from Della Martin, who will be one of the managers of the new Sweetie’s Ice Cream and Mini Doughnuts shop in downtown Corbin.

Last week, those in attendance got to hear from Supervisor of Planning with the Kentucky Department of Transportation, Quentin Smith. During his presentation, Smith offered details on some proposed road projects in the local area, including more work along the Interstate 75 corridor, improvements to Hwy 25W in south Corbin, and a continuation of the construction that has already taken place on Hwy 25E in North Corbin.

While funding is still being sought in order to make all of these proposed road projects a reality, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who was present at the meeting, said she is hopeful that the city will soon be chosen as the recipient of a multi-million-dollar grant made up mostly of federal dollars. The grant would pay, in full, for all of the additions and improvements currently being considered on Hwy 25W between the Corbin Bypass and the intersection with 727/5th Street Rd.

“I’m trying not to get my hopes up too much,” Razmus said of the potential for being chosen for the grant. “You’re competing against all of these projects from across the United States, but then again, if you don’t swing for the fences you’re never going to hit one out of the park.”

The plan for Hwy 25W and nearby areas includes a widening of the main roadway between the Interstate on-ramp and the 727 intersection, as well as the construction of a new backage road that would come off of the Corbin Bypass and help to alleviate congestion near the entrances to both Baptist Health Corbin, and the Corbin Arena.

Smith commented that, even if the city is unsuccessful in securing the grant money, he still believes that this particular project will not go away anytime soon, and he fully expects it to be realized at some point in the future.

Other items of note from last week’s Rotary Club meeting included members voting to make a monetary donation to the Whitley County Spokespeople Bicycle Club. According to President Finley, this money will help the Spokespeople pay for a trailer that will be used to haul equipment needed to present special bicycle rodeo programs. A rodeo is being planned for downtown Corbin in October.

Also, information regarding this year’s Empty Stocking Fund was distributed. Each year, this fund helps children in need receive gifts for Christmas. Details of how the club plans to move forward with fundraising efforts for the 2020 holiday season will be made known later this fall.