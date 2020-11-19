Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Rotary Club announces first donations to 2020 Empty Stocking Fund

Posted On 19 Nov 2020
The Corbin Rotary Club announced its first donations for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund Christmas Party to benefit children in need throughout the tri-county area.

Donors and the amounts they gave included:

  • Mary and Earl Pennington, $50
  • Patil Foundation Inc., $500
  • Walmart in Corbin, $3,000
  • John and Millie Burkhart, $500
  • Rotary International District 6740, $1,500
  • Insurance Service Center, $1,000
  • John and Debbie Watts, $500
  • United Methodist Church in Corbin, $175
  • Hasbro Employee Rob Harper, $855
  • Rotary Club of Corbin, $750

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be mailed to”

P.O Box 511

Corbin, Ky 40702

