Corbin Rotary Club announces additional 2020 Empty Stocking Fund donations

Posted On 17 Jan 2021
The Corbin Rotary Club has announced additional donations for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund Christmas Party to benefit children in need throughout the tri-county area.

Recent donors and the amounts given include:

  • Baptist Health Corbin – $6,180.
  • Jack Cloyd and Associates – $500.
  • Forcht Bank – $250.
  • Pratt’s Landscaping – $2,500.
  • Charlene and Tom Blair – $100.
  • J.M. and Ruth Lewis – $100.
  • Ann (no last name listed) – $100.
  • John Nixon – $400.
  • Lee Norman – $1,000.
  • Kentucky Climate Control – $500.
  • Grace Health – $2,500.

The Corbin Rotary Club also received several in-kind contributions.

Little Caesars donated $200 worth of pizzas for gift wrappers.

Immanuel Baptist Church donated $1,000 worth of party gifts, wrap and handouts.

Pratt’s Landscaping donated a $750 in-kind contribution by furnishing trailers and employees to haul gifts.

The City of Corbin provided $500 worth of meeting room and signup space.

Hinkle Printing provided $100 worth of printing by providing signup sheets.

Through the Empty Stocking Fund each child received a toy, a pair of athletic shoes, socks, candy, and other miscellaneous items.

