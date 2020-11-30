Corbin Rotary Club announces 2020 Empty Stocking Fund donations











The Corbin Rotary Club announced its first donations for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund Christmas Party to benefit children in need throughout the tri-county area.

Donors and the amounts they gave included:

Mary and Earl Pennington, $50

Patil Foundation Inc., $500

Walmart in Corbin, $3,000

John and Millie Burkhart, $500

Rotary International District 6740, $1,500

Insurance Service Center, $1,000

John and Debbie Watts, $500

United Methodist Church in Corbin, $175

Hasbro Employee Rob Harper, $855

Rotary Club of Corbin, $750

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be mailed to”

P.O. Box 511

Corbin, Ky 40702