Corbin Rod Run continues through Saturday at The Arena

Posted On 10 Jul 2020
The Corbin Rod Run kicked off Friday at The Arena in Corbin and will continue Saturday.

The event features more than 100 classic and custom vehicles along with numerous parts and accessories vendors scattered inside and outside the facility.

“We have 12 states represented,” said Rodney Buckner, who is organizing the event.

The doors will open again at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $10 for adults, with children under 12 admitted free.

More information is available online at www.surfboardpromotion.com.

