Corbin (reverse) parade went relatively well, other community Christmas events











Corbin’s reverse Christmas parade Saturday night was definitely an interesting twist on a Christmas parade.

For those that don’t know, during a reverse parade the participants are parked along the parade route, which in this case was on the right side of Main Street in downtown Corbin, and those viewing the parade slowly drove to by in the left lane of Main Street to see the floats. This was done because of COVID-19 in order to reduce the risk of exposure for those, who came out to watch the reverse parade.

While there were a few people, who didn’t quite grasp the concept of the reverse parade at first on Saturday night, it drew quite a few viewers. When I left the office about 7:45 p.m., there were vehicles backed up to W.D. Bryant waiting to get through downtown to the see the reverse parade.

Given the circumstances, I would put that down as a win for the Corbin Tourism Commission, which helped organized the parade.

I think there were about a dozen or so entrants in the reverse parade itself ranging from one with a large cardboard gingerbread house (that my wife painted off and on for about three weeks for Cumberland River Victim’s Services float), to fire trucks, the mayor, antique cars, a beauty queen and, of course, Santa Claus. What Christmas parade would be complete without the big guy in red?

I’m sure that there would have been many more reverse parade participants if London hadn’t rescheduled its parade for the exact same time and day.

For those looking for some more Christmas-related events to help them get in the holiday spirit, which isn’t easy to do lately, there are certainly some lined up locally.

If Christmas parades are your thing, Jellico’s parade is still on this year. It is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. The parade will feature Shriner’s vehicles, vintage and classic cars, police, fire and emergency service vehicles, horses, and of course floats.

It is has been a few years since I have been to the Jellico Christmas Parade, but Jellico Tourism Director Jake Bennett always does a great job with all of his events.

While Williamsburg isn’t having a Christmas parade this year, the city is having a “Light Up Williamsburg” campaign with businesses and residents encouraged to decorate for Christmas.

Grace Cross of Jellico will also be painting some of the windows for downtown businesses in the upcoming weeks. Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays is also holding a virtual scavenger hunt that will go through Dec. 19 for Christmas decorations found in both downtown Williamsburg and in downtown residential areas.

Check out the Williamsburg Main Street program’s Facebook page for a list of items, and the scavenger hunt doesn’t have to be completed in one day. You find the items, write down the name of the street where each item is located, and take your completed form to the Williamsburg Tourism Center to receive a goody bag.

The tourism center is located off Exit 11 next to Arby’s and across the street from the old Cumberland Inn.

The City of Williamsburg has also unveiled some new Christmas decorations this year, which include seven seven-foot tall Christmas trees that are located around the downtown area and play music.

For a list Christmas playing musical trees in Williamsburg, see this week’s edition of the News Journal, or, better yet, drive around, and enjoy viewing all the Christmas decorations as you look for them.

While I haven’t had the chance to get out at night in Williamsburg yet this Christmas season to view the holiday decorations, I can tell you from past experience that if you are looking for some really good areas to view decorations besides Main Street, then you should go check out the Cardinal Heights subdivision in Williamsburg, and The Denham Addition, which includes South Third Street, Front Street, Ridge Avenue and Pine Street.

For seven years straight, Cardinal Heights held the title of best decorated neighborhood in Williamsburg before being knocked from the top spot by The Denham Addition last year.

It should be interesting to see if Cardinal Heights regains the title and, more importantly, bragging rights this year, if The Denham Addition claims the crown for the second consecutive year, or if another neighborhood claims the title this year.