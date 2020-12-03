Corbin (reverse) Christmas Parade and ice-skating rink set for Saturday











A familiar reminder of Christmas will return to Corbin on Saturday with the annual Corbin Christmas Parade.

However, because of the COVID–19 pandemic, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the parade will come with a twist where the floats remain still and the spectators drive past to see it.

The reverse Christmas parade, as it is being billed, will be parked in one lane of Main Street between Seventh and Gordon Street, while traffic passes by in the other lane, allowing for viewing of the parade.

“The whole point is to ensure people are safe,” Kriebel said noting that people are encouraged not to walk along the sidewalks to see the parade.

Kriebel said Main Street will be closed to parking beginning at 5 p.m.

Vehicles that remain after that time will not be towed.

“Corbin Public Works employees and Corbin Police will go into the businesses and ask people to move their vehicles,” Kriebel said.

The parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. at Corbin City Hall.

At 7 p.m., the parade will pull out and park along the right side of Main Street. Traffic will flow down the left side to allow spectators to view it.

At 8 p.m., the parade will disperse and Main Street will be reopened to traffic.

In addition to the parade, Kriebel said Saturday will mark the opening of the ice-skating rink at the Corbin Tourism lot on Main Street across from Sanders Park.

The rink will be set up through Dec. 11.

Kriebel said hours of operation will be noon until 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, 1 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6, 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 through 10, and 4 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Special guest, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, will make an appearance from 4 until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Because of COVID–19 restrictions, Kriebel said the rink will be limited to 20 people at a time.

In an effort to give more people access, skaters will be limited to 30 minutes.

The cost to skate will be $5 for a session, which includes skates.

“The proceeds go to help pay for the cost of renting the rink,” Kriebel said noting it is a partnership between the City of Corbin and Corbin Tourism.

“It is synthetic ice, so traditional ice skates will not work on it,” Kriebel explained adding that staff will be spraying down the skates with disinfectant between skaters.

Skaters will be required to wear masks.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Staff will be wearing gloves and masks.