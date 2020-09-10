Previous Story
Corbin restaurant reports employee has tested positive for COVID–19
Posted On 10 Sep 2020
Tag: Brooklyn Brothers, Corbin, COVID-19
A Corbin restaurant announced Thursday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID–19.
Brooklyn Brother’s Pizzeria identified the employee on the restaurant’s Facebook page as Emily Moore.
“To ensure the safety of our staff and customers, the coworkers who worked with her have been put in quarantine,” officials with the restaurant stated. “We have sanitized every corner of the restaurant to maintain a safe and clean restaurant during this time.”