Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin restaurant reports employee has tested positive for COVID–19

Posted On 10 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A Corbin restaurant announced Thursday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID–19.

Brooklyn Brother’s Pizzeria identified the employee on the restaurant’s Facebook page as Emily Moore.

“To ensure the safety of our staff and customers, the coworkers who worked with her have been put in quarantine,” officials with the restaurant stated. “We have sanitized every corner of the restaurant to maintain a safe and clean restaurant during this time.”

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Masters Street milling and paving operations expected to continue through Sept. 22

Posted On 10 Sep 2020
, By
0

Schools urging spectators to observe all safety precautions to help make sure fall sports can continue

Posted On 10 Sep 2020
, By
0

Update: Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 Wednesday; 32 total COVID-19 deaths reported locally since pandemic began

Posted On 09 Sep 2020
, By
0

Zack Horvath completes 100-mile ultra-marathon

Posted On 09 Sep 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal