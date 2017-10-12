Posted On October 12, 2017 By Dean Manning

Three Corbin residents have been charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine Wednesday afternoon following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to Sheriff John Root, deputies arrested 19-year-old Tela Annett Smith, 18-year-old Trae Smith and 21-year-old Rolland Atkins following a complaint of potential drug trafficking on Lipscomb Road off of Level Green Road in the Keavy community.

“We got the complaint and we just went knocking on doors,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo the department’s public affairs officer adding that he could not disclose further details of the investigation as the investigation is continuing.

Deputies recovered 13 ounces of marijuana, 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales, glass pipes used to smoke narcotics, plastic baggies and a .25-caliber handgun.

“One marijuana cigarette would contain at the most one-tenth of an ounce of marijuana,” Acciardo explained adding that dealers typically sell marijuana in amounts sufficient for two or three cigarettes.

Acciardo added that under Kentucky law, possession of any amount over two grams of methamphetamine is considered trafficking.

Sheriff Root said this is the continuation of the “war on drugs” in Laurel County.

Assisting in the investigation were Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Greg Poynter, Detective Jason Back, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and K-9 “Edge, and Detective James Sizemore.

Each of the defendants is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $10,000 cash bond.