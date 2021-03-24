Corbin residence a total loss after Tuesday fire











A majority of the upper level of a two-story residence was destroyed after the resident told firefighters that he fell asleep while cooking.

The fire occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday night on Hawe Street.

West Knox Fire Chief Daryl Baker said the resident, who was renting the property, woke up and the house was filled with smoke. The resident was able to crawl out of the house.

The resident declined medical treatment at the scene.

It took crews approximately 20 minutes to knock down the flames, but they were recalled to thescene at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday because of a rekindle in a bedroom closet.

Corbin Fire Department and Knox County Ambulance Services also responded to the scene.

Emergency Management Services and the Red Cross also responded to assist the residence.