Corbin Redhounds win 50th District championship Friday













With a 61-53 victory over the visiting South Laurel Cardinals Friday night, the Corbin Redhounds improved their season record to 22-7, and they successfully repeated as champions of the 50th District.

The Hounds will now advance to the 2018 13th Region tournament at the Corbin Arena next week. They will find out who they play in round one at Sunday morning’s region tournament meeting. Keep an eye on News Journal social media accounts for more information on that as soon as it becomes available.

For complete coverage from Friday night’s 50th District championship game between Corbin and South Laurel be sure to pick up the next print edition of the News Journal, available Wednesday, February 28. For a box score from the game, look below…

Corbin 61, South Laurel 53

Corbin – 19 8 14 20 – 61

S Laurel – 14 12 11 16 – 53

CHS – Barton 2, Maguet 4, Sanders 17, Stewart 14, A. Taylor 20, Wine 2, M. Taylor 2

SL – R. Anders 8, Madden 12, Cromer 4, Ramey 27, Weaver 2