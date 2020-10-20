Corbin Redhounds win 13th Region soccer title Tuesday











After a 6-0 victory over the South Laurel Cardinals Tuesday night, the Corbin Redhounds boys soccer team are your 2020 13th Region champions.

The regional championship win improves the soccer Hounds to 11-1-1 on the year, and also advances them to state tournament competition.

This year’s KHSAA state tourney will get underway this Saturday, Oct. 24. On that day, Corbin will play the champions out of Region 15 in the semi-state round of play. Should they advance, they will play the champions of either Region 16 or Region 14 in the quarterfinal round on Monday, Oct. 26.

The News Journal will provide more details on Corbin’s appearance in the 2020 KHSAA state championship tournament as they become available.

Your 2020 CHS soccer Redhounds are: Brendon Barajas, Jackson Moore, Noah Bonnell, Jacob Moses, Deacon Brock, Rex Norvell, Justin Cawood, Austin Ooten, Aden Cima, Nate Owens, Gabe Cima, Adrian Pataki, Tyler Clifton, Harsh Patel, Zachary Clifton, Sheel Patel, Noah Giles, Seth Steely, Dalton Grega, Jose Torres, Jonathan Jackson, Braydon Van, Chesney Jacobs, Kyle Webb, Colby Johnson, Joseph Westphal, Xavier Keck, Ian Will , Brady Lanham, Austin Wise, Nick Lebanion and Logan Wise.

Cima, Norvell, Webb and Austin Wise were all named to the Regional All-Tournament team at the conclusion of Tuesday’s championship contest. Torres was named Offensive Most Valuable Player.