Corbin Redhounds set for matchup against Johnson Central Friday
Posted On 02 Dec 2020
Coming off of a 41-0 shutout of Knox Central last Friday night to capture the Class 4A District Seven Title, the Corbin Roadhounds will be hitting the road this Friday for a date with the defending 4A State Champion Johnson Central Golden Eagles.
