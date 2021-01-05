Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Redhounds’ Boys’ Basketball home opener cancelled because of COVID–19

Posted On 05 Jan 2021
The Corbin Redhounds were scheduled to open the season Tuesday night against Harlan County.

However, that game was cancelled.

Corbin Athletic Director Steve Jewell said Coach Tony Pietrowski is in the process of attempting to reschedule the game.

While Friday night’s game at Bell County is still scheduled to be played, Jewell said Pietrowski is currently looking for a new opponent for the Saturday afternoon game.

Corbin was scheduled to play Garrard County.

Garrard is going through the COVID–19 protocol,” Jewell said of the game Saturday.

The Lady Redhounds’ home opener against McCreary Central is still scheduled to be played.

Jewell said fans should be prepared for more changes to the schedule, likely on a daily basis.

Check www.thenewsjournal.net for further schedule changes as they are announced.

