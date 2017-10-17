Posted On October 17, 2017 By Trevor Sherman

Here are the members of the Corbin High School Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017, to be honored during the football game versus Casey County this Friday evening at Campbell Field:

Alecia Ann Elwell

Alecia was an outstanding volleyball coach at Corbin High School from 2001 until 2011. She came to Corbin from Russell High School, where she was a standout athlete. She credits her father, who coached her in high school, with being supportive and encouraging her in all of her sports activities.

Alecia had a stellar career at Corbin. Her teams had only one losing season during her time here. They won nine SEKC titles, were district champions three times and were also regional champions three times. Hers was also the only team to win at the state tournament in 2006.

Alecia was coach of the year in 2008, and was also named the 13th Region All-Stars coach that same year. Her teams were 129-109, and their tournament record was 43-42. Five of her players went on to play at the college level.

Brien Glenn Freeman

Brien Freeman was an outstanding basketball player who graduated in 1979 from CHS. He was a player who had a presence on the floor that was instantly felt. He earned All-District, All-Region, All-Conference and All-State honors. He credits his teammates, along with Coach Foley and Coach Tremaine, for his success.

Upon graduation, Brien attended the University of Kentucky and earned his business and law degrees. He also enjoys playing tennis. He and his wife Vicki live in Corbin with their four children.

Johnny B. Hammons

Johnny B. Hammons was an outstanding basketball player for the Corbin Redhounds. He was the floor general for the team, and he could shoot the lights out. Johnny earned multiple All-District, All-Conference and All-State Honors.

Johnny credits Coach Billy Hicks with his development as a player. His honors are too numerous to mention, but he was simply one of the best to ever play at CHS. He went on to play basketball at University of the Cumberlands.

Joshua Lee Brock

Josh Brock was an outstanding basketball player for the Redhounds during the late 90’s. He was a great guard/forward who could play any position and shoot extremely well. He earned All-District, All Region, All-Conference and All-State honors. In all, he earned some fifteen distinguished honors as a Redhound.

Josh went on to pursue a career in country music, and enjoyed success as a singer and songwriter. He is the current owner of Austin City Saloon in Lexington.

Justin Moore

Justin was an outstanding athlete at Corbin High School. His primary sport was football, but he also played basketball. He was an All-SEKC linebacker in 2001-2003, and he was also All-District in 2002-2003. He earned the most valuable defensive player in 2002-2003.

Justin won the coveted Ted Meadors Award in 2003, and was All-State in 2002 and 2003. He also won All-District and All-Region honors during his playing days at CHS.

Lonnie Roaden

Lonnie Roaden was an outstanding baseball player at Corbin High School during the late 1970’s. He could do it all on the diamond as an outstanding pitcher and third baseman. He was a great competitor, and could always be counted on to make the big play. He was All-District, All-Conference and All-State Honorable Mention.

Lonnie credits Coach Gerald Foley, Coach Darrell Tremaine and Coach Don House with his success. He is retired and has three children – Robin, 39, Morgan, 33 and Kipp, age 11. He enjoys golf, tennis and church.

Nicholas Scott Griewe

Scott Griewe was a great two-sport athlete at Corbin High School. He was a center fielder and lead off hitter for the baseball team, and a valuable part of the basketball team who could play anywhere on the floor. He earned All-District, All-Conference and All-Region honors. He set many records that still stand today on the baseball diamond.

Scott and his wife, Carrie, have four children and live in Corbin where Scott enjoys a career as a probation officer. He credits his mom and dad for being so supportive, and for teaching him about putting family first.

Bennett Edward Hinkle

Benny Hinkle was a 1971 graduate of Corbin High School. He was a two-sport athlete, playing forward on the basketball team and shortstop on the baseball team. He was the statistician for the Redhound boys basketball team from 1995-2003.

Benny was instrumental in the development of the Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament, now celebrating its 31st year. He was the tournament’s director for the first ten years. He continued to be an avid supporter of all athletics at CHS, and remained an active Redhound Varsity Club member until his death.

Benny was married to his wife, Kathy, for 40 years. He has one daughter, Chrissi Cuel, and one son, Bryan Hinkle. He has three grandchildren – Kylie and Kraig Cuel, and Lexi Petrey. He passed away in January of 2016.

Anthony “Tony” Asbridge

Tony was a great all-around athlete at CHS, graduating in 1967. He was a three-sport athlete who excelled as the quarterback for the football Redhounds. He earned multiple All-District, All Region, All Conference and All State honors.

Tony went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University upon graduation. He and his wife live in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tony credits Coach Hal Lockhart for his success. He enjoys bass fishing, cooking and following North Carolina State athletics closely.

2004 Football Team

The 2004 Corbin Redhound football team was an exceptional group of athletes. They started something that has not been done many times at Corbin High School. The football team, the basketball team and the baseball team all won their regional tournaments.

This group of 16 seniors knew the importance of teamwork, which was the foundation for their success. The record of the 2004 football team was 10-4, reaching the state semifinal game. In the semifinals they were defeated 34-33 by Owensboro Catholic in the last seconds of the game.

“Even though we lost to Catholic in the last round, it was still a great season because we did so much more than people gave us credit for,” reads a quote from one of the seniors.

Coach Steve Jewell was quoted as saying, “Our season summed up in a few words: hot, cold, and on fire. I really hope we can have a team as talented as this one in the future, but I know we’ll never have a group of guys better than this one.”