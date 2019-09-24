Corbin Redhound Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees











This year’s inductees are…

JOSH CRAWFORD

Josh Crawford is remembered as one of the greatest basketball players to ever compete at Corbin High School.

Crawford played varsity basketball for CHS from his 8th grade season through his senior year, and is regarded as one of not only the best scorers in school history, but a relentless rebounder, defender and passer.

Crawford was a versatile small forward capable of attacking the basket, shooting from the outside, or finding the open teammate. His prowess to fill up an offensive stat line is among the greatest in Redhound history.

Crawford led the Redhounds to two 13th Region titles and three 50th District championships. He was instrumental in the Redhound’s success, being voted onto the All State, All Region, All District and All Area teams.

Crawford was also unanimously voted the 13th Region Tournament MVP en route to his 2nd appearance at Rupp Arena in his playing career. Upon graduation, he played basketball at Centre College. In 2014, he captained a team that won the championship of the Second Annual NIBROC 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

ANDRIA SIMONS

Andria Simons was one of the best volleyball players in CHS history, widely known as the first 5-year varsity starter in school history.

Simons was once before inducted into the Redhound Hall of Fame as a leader of the 2006 Hall of Fame team. She was not only one of the most dominant players on the 2006 team, but one of the greatest players in school history as a volume scorer at outside, middle and right-side hitter, as well as a stingy defender as a libero.

While at CHS, Simons earned Athlete of the Week honors in 2005, voted all SEKC for 5 seasons, and was the reigning All District and All Region Player of the Year for 4 consecutive seasons.

Simons also played softball for the Redhounds as an outfielder and short stop, where she was selected to the East-West All Stars her junior and senior seasons. Upon graduation, she attended Midway College.

TOBY STEVENS

Toby Stevens was one of the best standout 3-sport athletes in Corbin High School history, excelling in football, baseball and basketball.

Stevens was remembered as an elite batter on the baseball diamond, and still holds the CHS record(s) for single season and career singles in school history.

Also a decorated defender on the gridiron, Stevens not only earned All SEKC, All District, All Region, All Conference and All State honors, but was named SEKC linebacker of the year and the Zeke Perkins award recipient.

Stevens continued to serve the Redhound community on the Tri County Sports Authority board of directors from 2008-2012. During that time period, he coached and managed the TCSA girls’ basketball league, as well as coached in the Corbin Little League program from 2010-2016.

RONNIE BOWLING

Ronnie Bowling was one of most dominant offensive and defensive linemen in CHS history. Every running back that ran behind his blocking earned 1,000 yards rushing, and all are presently in the Redhound Hall of Fame.

Defensively, Bowling was remembered as a ferocious pass rusher and run defender, compiling multiple 10+ sack seasons, including leading his team in tackles for a loss. He also threw shotput and discus for the CHS Track and Field teams.

Bowling earned All Area, All District, All Region, and All SEKC honors, as well as being voted Defensive Lineman of the Year and earning the Charles Baker 110% Award.

Upon graduation, Bowling attended Cumberland College, where he blocked for the #1 rushing offense in all of college football 4 consecutive years, earned 2 championship titles, was a 2 time Academic All American and played in the Senior Bowl in Kanas City.

ABBY BAYLOR

Abby Baylor will be remembered as one of the best defenders to ever play soccer at CHS. In addition to numerous defensive awards, she was recognized as an All SEKC athlete in basketball, cross country and softball, including playing in multiple East/West and Kentucky/Tennessee All Star games and qualifying to compete at state.

On the soccer field, Baylor’s defensive performance earned her All District and All Region honors, as well as being named Defensive MVP multiple seasons in a row, receiving the Coaches’ Award, and a member of the Olympic Development Program.

Upon graduation, Baylor attended Midway College, where she was a 4-year captain, earned all-conference honors twice, was named Defensive MVP multiple seasons and was named the 2009 Midfield Player of the Year.

ADAM MILLS

Adam Mills is one of the most dominant wide receivers and defensive backs in CHS history. Offensively, he was one of the most dangerous receiving threats to ever compete at Campbell Field and capable of finding the endzone from anywhere on the field.

Defensively, Mills was a ball hawking defensive back who generated more turnovers than any Redhound defender in history, in addition to being a leading tackler for several Redhound defensive units. He also played basketball and ran track for the Redhounds.

The 9 interceptions Mills forced his senior season still stands as the single season interception record in school history, finalizing his 20 interception career, also a school record. His performance earned him All State honors as a leader of a dominant Redhound defense.

LIBERTY ROBERTS

Liberty Roberts is one of the most decorated and successful volleyball coaches in CHS history. In her 4 year coaching tenure, the Redhounds won the 50th District and 13th Region titles 3 different seasons. Her coaching record presently stands at an astonishing 102-44, at which time one of her players was named the 13th Region Player of the Year.

Coach Roberts was named the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year for Region 13 multiple seasons. Under her instruction, 3 of her volleyball athletes earned college scholarships and competed at the next level.

MARY HINES

Mary Hines is a legendary figure in the Corbin community, and an embodiment of the female athlete for generations of young Lady Redhounds for years to come.

Her athletic career began in grade school when she played short stop for the boy’s team when there were no organized girls teams. Mary was the 1st place winner in the 60 yard dash and the longest softball throw 4 consecutive years, including holding the record for longest softball throw of 248 feet.

Mary played professional fast pitch softball for the Phoenix Queens, where she played in the World Tournament as both an outfielder and infielder. She also played professional baseball for the Girl’s All-American Baseball League for the Fort Wayne Daisies, where she pitched a 1-hitter game in addition to playing infield and outfield.

Mary is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame, and earned a Lifetime Achievement Award.

1964/65 BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

The 64/65 Redhound Boys’ Basketball team is widely remembered as one of the best teams to ever grace the hardwood at Corbin High School. Playing an overwhelming style of offense and suffocating brand of defense, the 64/65 Redhounds were loaded with star players who all gelled to form a dominant team. Eight members of the 64/65 Hounds are already individual Redhound Hall of Fame members for their personal accolades and excellence.

Under the direction of Head Coach W.C. Sergent and assistant coach John Fletcher, the 64/65 Redhounds amassed 25 wins to 5 losses in a dominant season. In the wake of the Redhounds’ memorable season, the 64/65 Hounds captured the 50th District Title in dominating fashion. The Hounds would continue to capture wins in the post season, finishing as the 13th Region Runner Up, only one game shy of the Sweet 16.

They will be remembered as one of the very best units to ever compete at Corbin High School.