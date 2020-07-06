Corbin Recycling Center reopens to the public











Corbin Recyling is once again accepting items at the main building on South Main Street.

Recycling Director Roger Shelton said residents may drop items off at the door during regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, Shelton said residents must bring items to the front door as recycling employees are not permitted to go to the vehicles.

“That way, we still hold our six-foot distance,” Shelton explained.

The recycling center does not accept soft plastic, Styrofoam, or glass.

Other items need to be clean,” Shelton said, noting food or drinks should be rinsed from any containers.

Shelton said the center would take any plastic, as long as it is at least as thick and stiff as a water bottle. No plastic grocery sacks or food wrapping.

Cardboard is good as long as it is dry and at least as thick as a greeting card.

Corbin Recyling is still using its recycling trailers.

Shelton said in addition to the two trailers outside the recycling center, there is one at the Eastern Kentucky University campus, and at Corbin High School, and the old Corbin Intermediate School on 17th Street. Two others are parked at Lynn Camp schools on Ky. 830.